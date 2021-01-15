Matanisiga still eligible to play for Kasavu FC

New Suva Football recruit Gabrieli Matanisiga can still play for his Rewa club Kasavu FC this weekend.

The former Rewa defender will feature in tomorrows National Club Championship semi-final.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf.

Yusuf says although Matanisiga is set to play for Suva in the new season, his application is still being processed which means he is still eligible to play for the Rewa based club.

Kasavu FC will take on Nalovo FC from Nadi at 2pm while Ba’s Yalalevu FC meet Greenstar of Nadroga at 4pm.

The final will be played at 2pm on Sunday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.