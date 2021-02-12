Marlon Tahioa ready for new season with Labasa

Solomon Islander Marlon Tahioa is excited about joining Labasa this season.

First on the list for the 23-year-old is winning the Pillay’s Garments Champion vs Champions series for the Babasiga Lions.

He featured prominently for Nasinu last year and is adjusting well with the northerners style of play.

Joining a new club has its challenges and Tahioa says he is ready to put in the hard yards.

“Labasa is a good team, they work mainly on basics, so it is my game style. We play basic games like touches and I think I will cope with them.”

Labasa will meet Suva in the CvC series on Friday at 7pm and on Sunday at 3pm.

Both matches will be played at Suva’s ANZ Stadium and you can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.