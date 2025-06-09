Manchester United teen Overy called up to Australia squad

James Overy [Source: The wesyt Australian]

Manchester United prospect James Overy has been called up to Australia’s squad for friendlies against Colombia and Venezuela as coach Tony Popovic welcomed back midfielders Jackson Irvine and Riley McGree from injuries.

Overy, a 17-year-old full back who joined United’s academy last year, has yet to play senior football for the Premier League club but was part of Australia’s squad for the recent under-20 World Cup.

The Perth-born defender was among seven uncapped players included in the 26-man squad released on Friday as Popovic looks to build depth in the second-last international window before the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The potential debutants include Sydney FC forward Al Hassan Toure, who joins his younger brother Mohamed Toure in the squad, Poland-based striker Deni Juric, and Melbourne City goalkeeper Patrick Beach and centre back Kai Trewin.

Sydney FC midfielder Paul Okon-Engstler, the son of former Socceroo Paul Okon, and Scotland-born defender Jack Iredale will also bid for a first international cap for the November 14 match against Venezuela in Houston and the November 18 game against World Cup-qualified Colombia in New York.

Germany-based Irvine returns to the squad for the first time in eight months after a long lay-off from foot surgery and a recent quadriceps setback.

McGree has also been included after also recovering from a foot injury, while veteran winger Craig Goodwin earns his first call-up since March following his return home from Saudi Arabia to play for A-League club Adelaide City.

