Liverpool wins FA Cup

Liverpool lifted the FA Cup for the eighth time in the club's history.[pic:bbc sport]

Liverpool remains in the hunt for a historic quadruple after winning the FA Cup following another Wembley penalty shootout against Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp’s side repeated their Carabao Cup final victory in February, the decisive moment coming when Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson saved Mason Mount’s spot-kick, leaving Kostas Tsimikas to secure Liverpool’s second trophy of the season with a 6-5 win.

The Reds are still in the Premier League title race and have the Champions League final to come against Real Madrid.

Liverpool had the better of an eventful final, with the outstanding Luis Diaz and Andrew Robertson hitting the woodwork, although it may come at a price with Mohamed Salah going off injured in the first half and Virgil van Dijk going off after 90 minutes.

It is a devastating blow for Chelsea and manager Thomas Tuchel to lose in this manner yet again as they had chances – with Marcos Alonso hitting the post and also being denied by Alisson – but become the first side to lose three successive FA Cup finals.