Lewandowski quits Poland

Robert Lewandowski (left) [Source: BBC Sport]

Football star and Poland’s record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski says he will not play for his country while Michal Probierz is manager after being replaced as captain.

The 36-year-old striker has 85 goals in 158 appearances for Poland but is not part of his national team’s squad during the current international window.

The BBC reports a statement from the Polish FA, which says that Probierz had “personally informed Lewandowski, the entire team and the training staff of his decision” to appoint Inter Milan midfielder Piotr Zielinski as the new captain.

The Poland FA also says Probierz will answer questions at a news conference tomorrow ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Finland.

Poland is at the top of their World Cup 2026 qualifying group after two wins from as many games, with the Netherlands third on three points after one game.

