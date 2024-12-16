Legends assist former players

[Photos: Supplied]

Rewa Football Legends handed out $200 shopping vouchers each to 37 families of former players, ensuring they have support this festive season.

Led by Abdul Mannan, with the backing of Patrick Wise and Jone Ratu, the Rewa Soccer Legends has long been dedicated to the welfare of its members and their families.

Mannan says they also help with medication or contribute to expenses if a family member passes on.

The former national rep adds at the end of each year, they bring everyone together and provide food vouchers to make sure they have some relief during Christmas.

The shopping vouchers were made possible through funds raised from year-round efforts, including fundraising activities and generous donations.