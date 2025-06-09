League resumes

[file photo]

The Extra Premier League 2025 is back this weekend with five exciting matches are scheduled across the country.

The action starts on Saturday with two big games, both kicking off at 3PM.

Tavua is at the bottom of the table and will face a strong Rewa FC at Garvey Park, Tavua.

Rewa is currently second and just finished second in the BiC Fiji FACT.

League leaders Labasa, who just won the BiC Fiji FACT, will play against Nasinu at Uprising Sports Centre, Pacific Harbour.

Three more matches will be played on Sunday.

Nadroga will take on Lautoka at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka at 1PM.

Nadroga has played well at times and will try to use their home advantage against Lautoka, who are always tough competitors.

Ba will take on Nadi at Fiji FA Academy Ground, Ba at 3PM.

Both teams want to improve after recent mixed results and gain momentum for the rest of the season.

And Suva will play Navua at a Venue still to be confirmed Also at 3PM.

Source: FFA / Facebook

