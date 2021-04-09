Lautoka leads DPL ladder

Lautoka has taken the lead in the Digicel Premier League points table after round five.

After the 1-nil win against Suva yesterday, the Blues are not at the top of the standings with 10 points.

Rewa from sixth have moved up to second place with eight points following the comfortable 3-nil won over Nadroga.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi maintains its place in third with eight points after the nil-all draw with Labasa.

Ba is now fourth following their shocking 1-0 loss to Navua yesterday.

Labasa and defending national league champion Suva closely follows behind also with seven points but with lesser goal difference.

Navua moves up to seventh from eighth with four points while Nadroga which is yet to register a win sits at the bottom of the table with two points.

In round six this Sunday, there will be another double header at Churchill Park with Ba facing Rewa at 1pm while Lautoka hosts Nadroga at 3pm.

Suva battles Labasa at ANZ Stadium and Navua faces Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbor.

Both matches will kick off at 3pm.