Lautoka in relegation zone with two losses

Traditional football powerhouse, Lautoka FC finds themselves in the relegation zone after suffering consecutive losses in the Extra Premier League.

Meanwhile, Alvin Chand’s Labasa team leads the table with seven points from three games.

Nadroga and Tavua are tied with one point each after three matches, while Rewa has one point from a single game.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva sits in fifth place with five points, followed by Ba in sixth with two points.

Nadi, Navua, and Nasinu are all tied with six points, occupying second, third, and fourth places respectively.

Round four of the EPL continues this weekend with Lautoka playing Tavua, Navua going against Labasa, Nadi vs Nasinu and Nadroga battling against Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.