Lautoka Central College creates history as new Under-15 champion

Lautoka Central College has made history by claiming the Under-15 title for the first time in the 2023 Digicel Fiji Secondary School Soccer IDC.

It was a hard-fought match, as the two teams were tied nil-all at full time before the Sugar City boys defeated Labasa College 2-1 in extra time.

Coach Kamal Rao says they are elated to win their first-ever Under-15 title, even though they have won the titles in other grades in previous years.

Rao says they played a strategy-based match with the formation of a diamond midfield, which enabled them to counter the Labasa College defence.

Earlier today, Labasa Sangam College defeated Vashist Muni College 1-0 to be crowned the new champion in the Under-17 grade.

Later today, Kamil College meets Labasa College in the Under-19 final.

Defending champion Xavier College takes on Ba Sanatan College in the Girls Open final.

The finals of the Digicel Fiji Secondary School Soccer IDC are underway at Subrail Park in Labasa.