Lautoka cements place in Fiji FACT final

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka has cemented its place in the final of the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT.

This after the Blues defeated crowd favorite, Extra Supermarket Labasa 2-1 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Both teams showed early intentions of winning but it was Lautoka that made their chances count.

Credit also goes to their defenders who held their own when Labasa was on the attack.

After almost 30 minutes of back and forth play, Lautoka capitalized on a penalty awarded after Saula Waqa was fouled inside the box.

Captain Zibraaz Sahib did not miss as he slotted from the penalty spot.

Labasa had a few chances to score but they couldn’t find the finishing touches while the Lautoka players were also quick on their feet, intercepting passes in between to turn over possession.

The Westerners led 2-0 at halftime.

Labasa was a different outfit in the second spell with a vocal crowd backing them as they piled on waves of attack.

Their attempts were finally answered after 80 minutes of play when Ilaisa Valimainavuso sneaked home a crucial goal.

With less than seven minutes left on the clock, Labasa was playing with much urgency and desperation as they lifted the intensity of the match.

However, Lautoka goalkeepe Senirusi Bokini was not to be beaten again as he kept his composure to make some vital saves.

Lautoka will face either Ba or Rewa in the final tomorrow at 3pm.