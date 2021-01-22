Lautoka beats Ba in friendly match

The Lautoka and Ba football teams will be looking at a few areas to work on before the 2021 season kicks off.

This is after the two sides played a friendly match at Churchill Park last night.

The Blues winning the game 5-2.

Sitiveni Cavuilagi opened the account for Lautoka before Dave Radrigai made it two nil.

Shameel Rao pulled one back for Ba from the penalty spot.

New inclusion from Suva Sairusi Nalaubu and Sekove Finau further increased the Blues lead to 4-1 while Ba’s Darold Kakasi closed the gap to 2-4.

Lautoka sealed the victory through former Nadi Muslim College student Jefica Karavaki.

Former Labasa and Nadi players Antonio Tuivuna and Afraz Ali looked sharp for the Blues in the back forming a formidable defence.

The Men in Black introduced Ame Votoniu, Avinesh Waran and goalkeeper Tevita Koroi.

The match was played in 3 quarters with 30 minutes one way.