Lautoka and Ba book semifinal spots

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka FC and Rooster Chicken Ba FC have booked their spots in the semifinals from pool A of the Digicel Fiji Fact 2023.

Lautoka FC won its first pool game 1-0 against hosts and defending champions Suva in their first pool game.

The Ronil Kumar-coached side convincingly defeated Navua FC 4-2, making it two wins out of two games.

The Man in Black won its first game against Navua 2-1 on day one.

Day two of the Digicel Fiji Fact 2023 saw a major upset as defending champions and OFC finalist Suva FC bowed out of the tournament after a 2-1 defeat by the Ba side.

Ba FC will play Lautoka FC at 3 p.m. tomorrow to decide the pool winner and runner-up for Pool A.

The semi-finals of the Digicel Fiji Fact 2023 are scheduled to be played on Saturday, June 17th, at the HFC stadium in Suva.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.