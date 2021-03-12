Lapse of concentration ongoing issue for Ba

Lack of concentration continues to be an ongoing issue for the Ba football side.

Despite their 4-1 thrashing of Nadi over the weekend, Head Coach, Kamal Swamy, says players failed to maintain their composure when under pressure.

Swamy says going up against Nadroga this week will be a whole new ball game altogether.

Article continues after advertisement

“It was good to see that we scored four goals, but we still made a few mistakes which we need to work on. It was lack of communication which allowed them.”

Nadroga hosts its third consecutive match against Ba at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Sunday at 3 pm.

The lone match on Saturday will see Labasa and Rewa will kick-off round 3 of the DPL at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.

Other matches on Sunday include Suva and Navua at the ANZ Stadium, and Nadi takes on Lautoka at Prince Charles Park.

Both games will kick off at 3 pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.