Lal concerned with players fitness

Nadi football coach Shalen Lal is concerned with the fitness of the players heading into the national league.

The side had its first pre-season match against Lautoka over the weekend in preparation for their opening league match against newly promoted Nadroga football.

Lal says fitness is an area they’re addressing during training so that the players will be able to play the full 90 minutes.

The former national Under 17 coach adds, the technical abilities of the players is also something they are looking into.

The former Ba assistant coach says they will take each game as it comes as the Jetsetters continue on its rebuilding phase.

Nadi will face Nadroga on Sunday at 3pm at Lawaqa Park.

In other matches on Sunday also at 3pm, Suva hosts Rewa at the ANZ Stadium and Lautoka takes on Navua at Churchill Park.

Labasa and Ba opens the league season on Saturday at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Rewa/Suva match on Mirchi FM.