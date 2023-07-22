Labasa overcomes Nadi in round 13

Labasa pulled off a win against Nadi in round 13 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League competition, winning 2-0.

The first half of the match ended in a scoreless draw.

However, Labasa came out determined in the second half and scored their first goal, gaining momentum.

Article continues after advertisement

They followed up with a second goal, securing their victory.

In other news, the DFPL doubleheader scheduled for Ratu Cakobau Park has been moved to Uprising Navua.

Tailevu Naitasiri will face Suva FC at 1 pm, Rewa will take on Navua and Lautoka will compete against Ba at 3 pm.

Live commentaries of these matches can be heard on Mirchi FM.