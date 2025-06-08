Labasa to miss Wasasala magic

Labasa FC striker Christopher Wasasala. [File Photo]

Labasa FC striker Christopher Wasasala’s absence will be big shoes to fill in for the Babasiga Lions as they prepare to take on Rewa in the BiC Fiji FACT final.

Wasasala was shown a direct red card during their semifinal match against Lautoka yesterday after an unintentional head-butt on

IIIimotana Jese.

Labasa coach Alvin Chand says missing a key player like Wasasala in such a crucial stage will be tough on the team, but they have capable players who can step in for the striker.

“I know my boys; I have faith in them. There are players who will rise up to the occasion and deliver what is needed of them.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, today’s final holds special meaning for Rewa skipper Setareki Hughes, who celebrates his birthday on match day.

Rewa’s key midfielder, Tevita Waranivalu, is still recovering from an injury sustained yesterday, a factor the Delta Tigers will be closely managing.

The match between Rewa and Labasa will be played at 3pm today.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.