Labasa ready to defend women's IDC title

Labasa is ready to defend its women’s Inter-District Championship football title this weekend.

The women’s IDC will kick off tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Labasa’s right-wing Sonia Alfred says the Babasiga Lions will be giving their all to defend their title with two national reps confirmed to feature for the northerners.

“For the players, we’ve been preparing ourselves, we have our Fiji reps too; Sophie Diyalowai and Jotivini Tabua and we have a really good keeper, our teams will be coming strong for the IDC.”

Labasa is drawn in pool B with Ba, Navua and Tailevu/Naitasiri while Nadroga, Rewa, Suva and Nadi are in pool A.

Admission is free for the three days of competition starting tomorrow.

The semifinals and final will be held on the 7th and 8th of next month.

Meanwhile, round five of the Vodafone Premier League will be held on Sunday with three games.

Two games will be played at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park with Suva taking on Nasinu at 1pm before Rewa play Navua at 3pm.

Lautoka will host Labasa at 3pm at Churchill Park and you can catch the live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.