Labasa dethrones defending champions

Labasa has booked a spot in the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT final after beating defending champions Lautoka 1-nil in the first semi-final this afternoon.

Labasa struck early in the first spell after Captain Christopher Wasalala found the back of the net through a penalty kick in the 13th minute.

Labasa’s solid defence saw them hold the 1-nil scoreline over the next 30 minutes before heading into halftime.

Labasa continued to show dominance after the break but was unable to extend their lead despite multiple scoring chances inside the goal box.

Lautoka fought hard to keep Labasa out of their territory, only finding their way into Labasa’s on a few occasions.

Lautoka had the chance to equalize in the 88th minute, taking a shot at goal outside the box, but keeper Epeli Vunibola made an impressive save for his side.

The Babasiga Lions managed to hold their fort til the full-time hooter, booking their spot in the finals.

