Kulas to play PNG today

[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Kulas’ FIFA Women’s World Cup – Oceania Qualifiers match against Papua New Guinea, that was postponed yesterday will be played today at 4R Stadium, Govind Park in Ba.

Fiji will now play PNG at 1pm today while Thursday’s match has been moved to Friday.

Yesterday’s match was postponed due to lightning and heavy rain.

Players’ and fans’ safety remains paramount, which was why organizers decided to make the call.

Article continues after advertisement

Our Kulas defeated New Caledonia 5-nil in their first match.

In another World Cup qualifier played in the Solomon Islands yesterday, American Samoa beat Samoa 1-0.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.