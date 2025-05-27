Khan takes on vice president role at Fiji FA

Rayaz Khan [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Labasa Football Association’s Long-serving President, Rayaz Khan, is stepping down from his position and taking on a new role at the Fiji Football Association.

Khan will become the new FFA Vice President for the Northern Division.

He secured this important position without any opposition.

Khan has confirmed that the Battle of the Giants tournament will be his final tournament leading the Labasa Lions.

BOG will be hosted in Labasa next month.

During his time as president, Rayaz brought many championship titles to the dedicated Labasa fans.

His strong management and organizational abilities are expected to be a great asset at the FFA headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FACT starts this Friday.

The group matches are scheduled for May 30th, 31st, and June 1st, leading up to the semi-finals and final on June 7th and 8th, 2025.

Live commentary of the tournament will be available on Radio Fiji Two.

