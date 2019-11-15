Kamal Swamy is the new Ba coach

Former Nadi football mentor Kamal Swamy has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the Ba football team for this season.

The Ba Football Association posted about the news on their official Facebook page last night.

Swamy takes over from Ronil Kumar who has stepped down from the coaching position to focus on his new career path.

Article continues after advertisement

The Nadi school teacher will be assisted by former Ba reps Malakai Kainihewe and Daniel Krishneel.

Swamy started his coaching career in 1992 and has coached district teams like Suva, Rewa, Tavua, Lautoka and Nadi. The Men in Black will have their first training session this afternoon at 5pm at the Fiji Football Academy ground in Ba