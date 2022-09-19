Junior Bula Boys through to last four

Bula Boys win against Samoa in Quarter-final 1. [Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys is the first team through to the OFC Under-19 Championship semi-final after beating Samoa 4-1 this morning.

Samoa, playing in the quarter-finals for the first time, started the stronger of the two sides with Greg Siamoa and Victor Leddy both troubling the Fiji defence in the opening stages.

It eventually took an inspired piece of improvisation to break the deadlock in what was an even contest, as Mani’s clever flick looped over the outstretched Joel Bartley for 1-0.

On the brink of half-time, Fiji doubled their advantage.

Mani tripled his name on the score-sheet early in the second spell before Peniasi Rotidara’s well-placed effort placed the result beyond doubt.