Junior Bula Boys in action tonight

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Digicel Fiji Football Under-20 side will begin its International Friendly campaign tonight.

The side had its first training run yesterday in Jakarta with the players adapting well to the weather.

Team Manager Kartik Reddy says the morale in camp is high and they’re excited to test themselves against unfamiliar opponents.

Coach Rodolfo Zapata is confident his side is ready adding that the onus is now on the players to show what they have been taught.



The Junior Bula Boys take on hosts Indonesia in its first match at 11.30.



They face Guatemala on Sunday and New Zealand U20 on Wednesday.