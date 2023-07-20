Influx of opportunities await at Women’s World Cup

[Source: Wide World of Sports]

The FIFA Women’s World Cup presents windows of opportunities for many players including the many young women and girls who will be eagerly watching on from the stands or at their homes.

Former Australian Matilda Sarah Walsh believes the tournament will provide an influx of exposure to the players particularly those in their national team.

Walsh who is the head of women’s football (Women’s World Cup legacy and inclusion) at Football Australia believes the Matildas’ effort on and off the field will drive action in sectors of society.

Article continues after advertisement

The Matildas are not short of role models as the squad includes veterans Lydia Williams and Clare Polkinghorne taking part in their fifth tournament.

First-time mum Katrina Gorry embarking on her first campaign since giving birth, hearing-impaired player Mackenzie Arnold and several others who are set to debut.

Walsh believes the tournament will showcase the development pathways accessible to female footballers in Australia.

Australian Matildas begin their campaign at Stadium Australia tonight, taking on Republic of Ireland at 10.

Before this, New Zealand meets Norway at Eden Park at 7pm.

You can watch both matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

[Source: Wide World of Sports]