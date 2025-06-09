Infantino congratulates Ba Women’s on historic win

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has congratulated Ba following their recent triumph as Fiji’s women’s football champions.

Ba won the Fiji FA Women’s Super League and IDC 2025.

In a letter sent yesterday, Infantino extended his congratulations to the newly crowned champions, commending the team for their hard work and consistency throughout the season.

The FIFA boss says Ba’s constant efforts and results throughout the season have paid off, acknowledging the dedication shown by players and officials in securing the important national title.

The letter was addressed to Fiji Football Association President and FIFA Council Member Rajesh Patel, with the FIFA President also thanking the Association for its continued commitment to the development of women’s football in Fiji.

The message from world football’s governing body is a proud moment for Ba Women’s FC and highlights the growing strength of the women’s game in the country.

Ba’s achievement adds another chapter to the district’s proud football history, as women’s football in Fiji continues to gain recognition both locally and internationally.

