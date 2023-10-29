Immense growth for Futsal

A substantial surge in the popularity of Futsal has been discerned since its revival in the country in 2016.

Fiji Football Sales and Marketing manager Anushil Kumar expresses delight in witnessing the sport’s impressive growth.

During the pool draw event for the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC last week, Kumar stated that this upcoming competition promises excitement.

It provides a valuable platform for aspiring players to catch the eye of national selectors by showcasing their talent during the five-day event.

“It has been growing massively in our country and this is one of the greatest platform for players to showcase their talents because our national Futsal head coach and the management will be there scouting for the players for the upcoming international tournaments.”

The Extra Futsal IDC is scheduled to take place from Thursday to Sunday at the Vodafone Arena.