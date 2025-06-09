IDC premier division forced into round-robin format

The fight for the Premier Division title at the FMF Inter District Championship 2025 has been dramatically restructured, moving to an unusual round-robin format after two clubs were suspended for breaching Fiji Football Association regulations.

Traditionally, the division operates using group stages before knockout matches, but the omission of two teams for non-compliance has reduced the field and necessitated the change to ensure the competition remains competitive and fair.

The two suspended clubs, Bua FC and Northland Tailevu, were penalised for failing to meet a key requirement under the Fiji FA’s competition guidelines: the organisation of their respective Regional Club Leagues.

Their removal reduces the division to just four powerful contenders.

The new lineup for the Premier Division title now features the ninth-placed Extra Premier League outfit Nasinu FC and bottom-finishing Tavua FC, who are joined by the Extra Senior League champions Tailevu Naitasiri and runners-up Seaqaqa FC.

These four sides will now face each other once in the round-robin stage.

The top two teams at the end of the competition will bypass the semi-finals and advance directly to the grand final on Sunday, where the Premier Division champion will be crowned.

The FMF IDC 2025 starts from next Tuesday in Ba.

