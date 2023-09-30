IDC Pools drawn

A thrilling Courts Inter-District Championship pool draw was conducted this morning at Courts Samabula.

The defending champion of the IDC, Suva, and the runner-up, Navua, have been placed in Group B alongside Rewa and Nadi.

Group A comprises of Lautoka, the victorious team of the Digicel Fiji Premier League, as well as Labasa, Ba, and Tailevu Naitasiri.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Premier Division, Group A consists of Tavua FC, Seaqaqa FC, and Rakiraki FC. Group B includes Nadroga FC, Savusavu FC, and Nasinu FC.

In the Senior Division, Group A includes Northland Tailevu FC, Bua FC, and Taveuni FC while Pool B consists of Lami, Nadogo and Dreketi.

The IDC is scheduled to take place from the 10th to the 15th of October.