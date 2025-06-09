Historical Pacific Cup win for Rewa

[Source: Rewa Football Club/ Facebook]

Rewa FC claimed their first-ever Pacific Cup title after a tense final in New Zealand last night.

The Delta Tigers edged defending champions NZFFI Auckland FC 7–6 on penalties, following a gritty 0–0 stalemate at full time.

The victory caps off a remarkable season for Rewa, one marked by four major titles and two runner-up finishes.

Article continues after advertisement

Assistant coach Priyant Mannu says the win carried extra weight because of the journey the side has been on this year.

He says that the team’s hunger and determination were key, with senior players like Setareki Hughes and Tevita Waranaivalu steering the group through crucial moments.

Mannu adds the squad’s fight and unity made the difference in a final that demanded composure until the very last kick.

The Nausori based side returns today from New Zealand.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.