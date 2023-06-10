Hekari United brush aside Labasa Women FC to clinch second spot

[Source: OFC Oceania Football]

They entered the match knowing their title chances were gone following AS Academy Féminine’s victory earlier in the day, but there was no sense of letdown from home side Hekari United.

Ericson Komeng’s side dominated the Fijian champions from the outset. Marie Kaipu’s first half double was reflective of their dominance. The striker, who had already clinched the golden boot award, extended her tally to nine.

First drilling a left footed shot past Adi Tuwai in the 12th minute, before firing home a second after a beautiful cross from Michaelyne Butubu in the 28th minute.

Labasa coach Arthur Simmons adopted a defensive approach from the outset, but after conceding the opening goal he moved his most dangerous player Sophie Diyalowai into the heart of the defence, immediately hindering his side’s attack.

Kaipu thought she had her hat-trick midway through the second half after having her initial effort blocked by the keeper, she nodded in the rebound only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Labasa seldom threatened on attack while Hekari were content to protect their advantage and close out the game to finish runners-up at the tournament.

Hekari United end the tournament having scored 17 goals and conceded just two and will lament their opening day defeat to AS Academy Féminine which proved the difference between winning the title and finishing second.