Hamstring strain fails to stop Rekha

Angeline Rekha [left] in action for Fiji U19 against NZ

Digicel Young Kulas center back Angeline Rekha had a hamstring strain before their opening OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship game against New Zealand in Suva yesterday which Fiji lost 3-0.

Despite all that, Rekha was named Player of the Match for an incredible defensive performance, using her strength and pace to save the day on numerous occasions.

Rekha who is one of the experienced players in the squad pulled a hammy while warming up for the match.

She says that she managed to get herself together while in tears.

“I sat there, I was crying then I was losing hope on myself that I won’t play but then I ran back into the changing room I told them to strap my leg, I told them I will still play even though I was still crying and then I went in, my team had so much hope in me because I’m one of their center backs that I have to play the full game.”

The Young Kulas play Papua New Guinea next Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4pm.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 GROUP Venue Match Day 1 21 June - Wednesday 12:00pm New Caledonia 1 - 0 Samoa Group A Churchill Park 21 June - Wednesday 3:00pm Vanuatu 5 - 0 Tonga Group A Churchill Park 22 June - Thursday 4:00pm Fiji 0 - 3 New Zealand Group B HFC Bank Stadium 22 June - Thursday 7:00pm Tahiti 0 - 1 Solomon Islands Group C HFC Bank Stadium Match Day 2 24 June - Saturday 12:00pm New Caledonia - Vanuatu Group A Churchill Park 24 June - Saturday 3:00pm Tonga - Samoa Group A Churchill Park 25 June - Sunday 4:00pm New Zealand - PNG Group B HFC Bank Stadium 25 June - Sunday 7:00pm Tahiti - Cook Islands Group C HFC Bank Stadium Match Day 3 27 June - Tuesday 12:00PM Tonga - New Caledonia Group A Churchill Park 27 June - Tuesday 3:00PM Samoa - Vanuatu Group A Churchill Park 28 June - Wednesday 4:00PM Fiji - PNG Group B HFC Bank Stadium 28 June - Wednesday 7:00PM Solomon Islands - Cook Islands Group C HFC Bank Stadium Quarter-finals 01 July - Saturday 3:00PM Winner Group A - Runner-up Group B Quarter-final 1 HFC Bank Stadium 01 July - Saturday 7:00PM Winner Group B - Runner-up Group C Quarter-final 2 HFC Bank Stadium 02 July - Sunday 3:00PM Winner Group C - Runner-up Group A/C Quarter-final 3 HFC Bank Stadium 02 July - Sunday 7:00PM Runner-up Group A - Runner-up Group B/C Quarter-final 4 HFC Bank Stadium Semi-finals 05 July - Saturday 3:00PM Winner QF 1 - Winner QF2 Semi-final 1 HFC Bank Stadium 05 July - Saturday 7:00PM Winner QF 3 - Winner QF4 Semi-final 2 HFC Bank Stadium 3rd/4th Place Play-off 08 July - Saturday 3:00PM Loser SF1 - Loser SF2 HFC Bank Stadium Final 08 July - Saturday 7:00PM Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 HFC Bank Stadium