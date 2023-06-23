Hamstring strain fails to stop Rekha

Angeline Rekha [left] in action for Fiji U19 against NZ
Digicel Young Kulas center back Angeline Rekha had a hamstring strain before their opening OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship game against New Zealand in Suva yesterday which Fiji lost 3-0.
Despite all that, Rekha was named Player of the Match for an incredible defensive performance, using her strength and pace to save the day on numerous occasions.
Rekha who is one of the experienced players in the squad pulled a hammy while warming up for the match.
She says that she managed to get herself together while in tears.
“I sat there, I was crying then I was losing hope on myself that I won’t play but then I ran back into the changing room I told them to strap my leg, I told them I will still play even though I was still crying and then I went in, my team had so much hope in me because I’m one of their center backs that I have to play the full game.”
The Young Kulas play Papua New Guinea next Wednesday at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4pm.
You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|GROUP
|Venue
|Match Day 1
|21 June - Wednesday
|12:00pm
|New Caledonia
|1 - 0
|Samoa
|Group A
|Churchill Park
|21 June - Wednesday
|3:00pm
|Vanuatu
|5 - 0
|Tonga
|Group A
|Churchill Park
|22 June - Thursday
|4:00pm
|Fiji
|0 - 3
|New Zealand
|Group B
|HFC Bank Stadium
|22 June - Thursday
|7:00pm
|Tahiti
|0 - 1
|Solomon Islands
|Group C
|HFC Bank Stadium
|Match Day 2
|24 June - Saturday
|12:00pm
|New Caledonia
|-
|Vanuatu
|Group A
|Churchill Park
|24 June - Saturday
|3:00pm
|Tonga
|-
|Samoa
|Group A
|Churchill Park
|25 June - Sunday
|4:00pm
|New Zealand
|-
|PNG
|Group B
|HFC Bank Stadium
|25 June - Sunday
|7:00pm
|Tahiti
|-
|Cook Islands
|Group C
|HFC Bank Stadium
|Match Day 3
|27 June - Tuesday
|12:00PM
|Tonga
|-
|New Caledonia
|Group A
|Churchill Park
|27 June - Tuesday
|3:00PM
|Samoa
|-
|Vanuatu
|Group A
|Churchill Park
|28 June - Wednesday
|4:00PM
|Fiji
|-
|PNG
|Group B
|HFC Bank Stadium
|28 June - Wednesday
|7:00PM
|Solomon Islands
|-
|Cook Islands
|Group C
|HFC Bank Stadium
|Quarter-finals
|01 July - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Winner Group A
|-
|Runner-up Group B
|Quarter-final 1
|HFC Bank Stadium
|01 July - Saturday
|7:00PM
|Winner Group B
|-
|Runner-up Group C
|Quarter-final 2
|HFC Bank Stadium
|02 July - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Winner Group C
|-
|Runner-up Group A/C
|Quarter-final 3
|HFC Bank Stadium
|02 July - Sunday
|7:00PM
|Runner-up Group A
|-
|Runner-up Group B/C
|Quarter-final 4
|HFC Bank Stadium
|Semi-finals
|05 July - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Winner QF 1
|-
|Winner QF2
|Semi-final 1
|HFC Bank Stadium
|05 July - Saturday
|7:00PM
|Winner QF 3
|-
|Winner QF4
|Semi-final 2
|HFC Bank Stadium
|3rd/4th Place Play-off
|08 July - Saturday
|3:00PM
|Loser SF1
|-
|Loser SF2
|HFC Bank Stadium
|Final
|08 July - Saturday
|7:00PM
|Winner SF1
|-
|Winner SF2
|HFC Bank Stadium
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|VANUATU
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|+5
|3
|NEW CALEDONIA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|SAMOA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|TONGA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
|POOL B
|NEW ZEALAND
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|PNG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FIJI
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|POOL C
|SOLOMON ISLANDS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|3
|COOK ISLANDS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TAHITI
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0