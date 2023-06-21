Guinea become latest to qualify for Cup of Nations finals

[Source: Reuters]

Guinea became the latest side to seal their place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast when they qualified without kicking a ball on Tuesday as Malawi were held to a 0-0 draw by Ethiopia.

The result in neutral Maputo means Guinea cannot be overhauled in second place in qualification Group D when the final round of matches are played in September.

Egypt head the pool with 12 points, followed by Guinea with nine. Malawi and Ethiopia both have four.

The top two sides in each group will play in the 24-team finals that will be staged from Jan. 13-Feb. 11 next year.

Namibia were hoping to seal their place too but slipped to a 3-2 loss to Burundi in neutral Dar es Salaam and now face an anxious wait to learn their fate having completed their fixtures in the three-team Group C.

Burundi raced into a 3-0 lead inside 19 minutes as Abedi Bigirimana, Caleb Bimenyimana and Hussein Shabani provided an electric start.

Namibia pulled two goals back through Peter Shalulile and Wendell Rudath, which could yet be crucial in the final qualification equation.

Namibia lead the pool with five points, ahead of Cameroon and Burundi, who both have four. The latter two will meet in the final fixture in Yaounde in September.