Football

Griezmann stars in France victory

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 8, 2021 9:47 am
Antoine Griezmann reacts after scoring one of his goals for France [Source: FIFA]

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as France beat Finland 2-nil in their 2022 World Cup qualifier to get back to winning ways.

The reigning world champions had to come from behind in their last two qualifiers to draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine.

Victory was never in doubt in this game as Griezmann finished off a fine move in the first half to open the scoring.

Article continues after advertisement

He made it 2-0 early in the second half, finishing from a tight angle.

In other matches, Serbia drew 1-all with Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina drew 2-all with Kazakhastan, Scotland defeated Austria 1-nil, Denmark thumped Israel 5-nil, Faroe Islands edged Moldova 2-nil, Netherlands hammered Turkey 6-1, Norway defeated Gibraltar 5-1, Croatia beat Slovenia 3-nil, Russia won against Malta 2-0 and Montenegro played to a nil-all draw with Latvia.

