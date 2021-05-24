Griezmann stars in France victory

Antoine Griezmann scored twice as France beat Finland 2-nil in their 2022 World Cup qualifier to get back to winning ways.

The reigning world champions had to come from behind in their last two qualifiers to draw with Bosnia-Herzegovina and Ukraine.

Victory was never in doubt in this game as Griezmann finished off a fine move in the first half to open the scoring.

Article continues after advertisement

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-2 Kazakhstan 🇰🇿

🇫🇷 France 2-0 Finland 🇫🇮 🥇 The holders back to winning ways to strengthen their hold on top spot#WCQ | #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YgZUroSagz — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 7, 2021

He made it 2-0 early in the second half, finishing from a tight angle.

In other matches, Serbia drew 1-all with Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina drew 2-all with Kazakhastan, Scotland defeated Austria 1-nil, Denmark thumped Israel 5-nil, Faroe Islands edged Moldova 2-nil, Netherlands hammered Turkey 6-1, Norway defeated Gibraltar 5-1, Croatia beat Slovenia 3-nil, Russia won against Malta 2-0 and Montenegro played to a nil-all draw with Latvia.