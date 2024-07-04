Green Machine upsets Babasiga Lions

Day two of the Rooster Chicken/ Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants competition ended with Smart Security/ Calgary Nadi qualifying for the semi-finals next weekend.

The side pulled off an outstanding 3-0 victory against Extra Supermarket Labasa in their final pool match.

Nadi was suburb in their attacks in the first spell but was unable to find the back of the net until the brink of halftime.

Their first goal came from the boot of William Valentine who managed to score from a penalty kick, heading into halftime at 1-0.

The Babasiga Lions came back stronger in the second spell and kept Nadi out of their goalmouth for the first 10 minutes.

The side managed to hold off Nadi for the next 20 minutes before Ali Naseri scored another for the green machine.

Their third and final goal came in the 65th minute after Valentine scored his second, booting in an impressive goal from a free kick just outside Labasa’s goal mouth.

With less than 30 minutes to play, Labasa continued to drive their attacks into Nadi’s half but was unable to break through their tight defense until the final hooter sounded.