Gamel targets first trophy for Lautoka this season

Christophe Gamel (left), Ajinesh Prasad

Former national football coach Christophe Gamel who is helping the Lautoka team for the Pacific Community Cup wants to ensure the side get some silverware this year.

The Blues did not win any tournaments this season, but they want to restore pride in the team and with the fans during the Pacific Cup.

Gamel says while he is happy to be back in Fiji with the Lautoka side, he will do all he can to get the team in shape for the tournament.

“Of course, we all want to win but also the other teams, Lautoka is doing everything to go in this way and even if I have few time to work with them and coach Ajinesh (Ajinesh Prasad) we will give a good shot and everything in order for Lautoka to get ready next week.”

Gamel says the team spirit is also high and this is a good sign.

However, he adds the players will need to work hard over the next few days if they want to achieve a good result.

The defending champions also received a huge boost ahead of the tournament with Solomon Island players Gagame Feni and Molis Gagame.

Feni is currently the Solomons highest goal scorer with 19.

The tournament will kick off next Thursday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.