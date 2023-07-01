Game plan was key: Chua

Following the game plan was key for the Digicel Young Kulas in their OFC Women’s Under-19 semi-final win yesterday.

Coach Angeline Chua says the plan they laid out before the match was successfully carried out.

She adds this is something they want the team to maintain in every match.

Article continues after advertisement

“So you know we set our plans and we achieved our plans we set out to do, coming out as underdogs from the group stages and then meeting a strong team in the quarter-final and now winning our semi-final and now we are on to the final”

The Singaporean national says they have a harder task ahead which is to qualify for the Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

The side will be playing New Zealand who thrashed Cook Islands 5-0.

They will play at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 7 pm on Saturday.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC 2 Channel.