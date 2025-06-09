Free bus ride for Ba fans to Nadi

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

In an effort to paint Nadi’s Prince Charles black on Sunday, Ba Football will provide free bus transport to its fans to turn out in numbers for this weekend’s Extra Premier League round two clash.

Ba’s major sponsor, Dayals Sawmillers Ltd is providing free bus transport for fans who purchase a match ticket.

The buses will depart from the Ba Bus Stand, with the first at 11:00am and last at 12:30pm, and 10 buses will be available, carrying up to 600 fans.

Following a winning start to the season, Ba will be looking to maintain momentum — and fans are being encouraged to turn out in numbers to back the team away from home.

Ticket prices are $7 for adults, $2 for children aged 5–12, and children under 5 enter free.

Fans can purchase tickets starting tomorrow from Venus Stationery and Ba Football HQ / Dayals Sawmillers Ltd.

Tickets will also be sold on the buses on match day, although supporters are advised to buy them beforehand.

In other games on Sunday, Rewa faces Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori while Nasinu hosts Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Ground in Pacific Harbor.

At Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Nadroga battles Labasa and Nadi meets Ba at Prince Charles Park.

Suva takes on Navua at the HFC Bank Stadium.

All games are set for a 3pm kickoff.

