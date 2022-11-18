France without key players

Paul Pogba [Source: Football365]

France will be without several key players, including Paul Pogba, for their defense of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Olivier Giroud highlighted the importance of replacing Pogba’s influence on France’s squad ahead of their bid to defend the title.

The two-time World Champion is considered one of the main contenders to emerge victorious in Qatar but injuries to Pogba and other key players could harm their chances.

Giroud believes it is time for other players to assume senior roles.

France meets Australia in its first match on Wednesday at 7am.

[Source: FIFA]