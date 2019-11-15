Former PNG coach linked to Fiji football coaching job

Former Papua New Guinea football mentor is one of the coaches expected to replace Christophe Gamel as the next national coach.

Flemming Serritslev coached PNG from 2015 to 2017 and leading them to the 2016 OFC Nations Cup final.

The 72-year-old Danish coached PNG in 12 matches.

Article continues after advertisement

As the 2020 OFC Nations Cup gets closer, the Fiji Football Association is yet to appoint the new national coach after eight applicants were shortlisted last month.

[Source: Oceania football center]