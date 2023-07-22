Football Ferns evacuated following fire at Auckland's Pullman Hotel

[ Source : ww.stuff.co.nz]

The Football Ferns were amongst the guests evacuated from an Auckland hotel following a fire inside.

Firefighters have extinguished the fire inside the Pullman Hotel on Waterloo Quadrant in central Auckland.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said firefighters were called to the hotel shortly before 8 pm on Saturday.

Eight fire trucks were at the Pullman Hotel, the spokesperson said, which was evacuated.

Fire and Emergency initially said there were multiple fires, but a spokesperson later clarified that multiple areas had to be extinguished, but could not say if they were separate fires.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined but we have a fire investigator on scene.”

A spokesperson for New Zealand Football confirmed the Football Ferns team and staff had been temporarily evacuated from the hotel, which was their team base for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“All of the team and staff are safe and accounted for.”

A police spokesperson said police were called to assist with the fire around 8pm.

“There are no reports of injuries,” the spokesperson said, “at this time it’s not being treated as suspicious”.

Cordons were in place, the spokesperson said, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John confirmed paramedics were also on the scene but couldn’t comment further at the moment.