Football family mourns passing of former national rep

The Fiji Football family is mourning the loss of former Fiji and Lautoka representative, Arun Choy.

In a statement the Fiji FA says Choy passed away in Sydney, Australia, on Monday.

Fiji FA president Rajesh Patel, along with the board members and the entire football community, expressed deep sorrow at the loss of a football icon who was revered for his commitment to the sport and his inspirational leadership.

Patel says it’s a huge loss as he had been a great footballer and an inspirational leader of his time.

He adds that Choy’s dedication and passion for football were unmatched, and his leadership was pivotal in the development of the sport in Fiji.

Choy’s legacy in Fijian football will continue to live on through the countless lives he touched, the standards he set, and the inspiration he provided to generations of players.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in due course.

