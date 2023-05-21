Fijians are dangerous in attack, says Gordon

Action shot during the Drua and Tahs game. [Source: Fijian Drua]

NSW Waratahs captain, Jake Gordon revealed that they have been studying the way the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua plays.

He revealed this straight after they defeated the Drua last night.

“What we knew was that the Fijians are dangerous in attack, what the most pacing thing was in the attack, I think we could have scored some great tries, I actually think we grabbed the ball really well and scored some tries”

Article continues after advertisement

Gordon adds they could have upset the Drua more but they failed to do so.

Waratahs have climbed up to the sixth position in the Shop n Save Super Rugby Pacific standing.

They have just recorded a defeat so far.

They are set to face Crusaders next week at the Orangetheory Stadium in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua will face Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Channel.