Fijian women learn MOJO, commentary at World Cup

The Fijian contingent at the World Cup in Brisbane.

As the FIFA Women’s World Cup continues in Australia and New Zealand, Fiji also has a presence at the tournament.

Four Fijian women are taking part as trainee commentators and mobile journalists under the support and mentorship of ABC International Development under its WINS program.

FBC sports journalist, Talei Matairakula, is part of the Mobile Journalism training and is the only one selected from Fiji amongst those taking part.

She managed to make the cut from the 12 shortlisted and is a keen MOJO operator within Fijian media circles.

Former FIFA referee and national rep, Finau Vulivuli, who officiated in the World Cup as a referee in the past and the only one from Fiji to ever do so, is amongst the six elected for the commentary training.

Seasoned commentator Asinate Wainiqolo is also part of the group.

Wainiqolo has done a number of local and international calls including the Pacific Games, where she has worked with big names such as Brendon Telfer.

Former national rep and women’s football advocate, Adi Arieta Tinai is the third Fijian woman in the commentary training.

They will be trained by renowned ABC sports guru, Peter Longman.

During their two weeks in Brisbane, the participants will divide their time between ABC International Studios and the Brisbane Stadium, the venue of World Cup matches.

As the participants immerse themselves in the training, they will have the chance to learn from distinguished guest speakers and sports coverage experts, gaining invaluable knowledge and hands-on experience.

Women commentators are now becoming a must in almost all sports and world events, and the space previously dominated by men, now has women being able to stamp a mark.

OFC in its recent Champions League and also Under-19 Championships, used Vulivuli and Solomon Islander, Lisa Osifelo and Laveania Yalovi in the calls.

Meanwhile, national captains Sofi Diyalowai and Cema Nasau are also at the World Cup, training and learning with the best.

Grace Jale, who is of Fijian heritage is playing for the New Zealand football ferns at the tournament.