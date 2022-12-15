Fijian trio to officiate in OFC U-17 championship

[Source: Fiji Football]

Three Fijian referees will officiate at Oceania Football Confederation Under-17 Championships in Suva.

The three are Kavitesh Behari, Veer Singh and assistant referee Adriu Naisiroki who are among the 22-strong group of match officials from eight member countries.

Also included are female assistant referees Natalia Lumukana and Stephanie Minan.

Lumukana and Minan are among five Oceania match officials shortlisted to officiate at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year.

The refereeing group is headed up by the experienced David Yareboinen, who was involved in a host of major OFC competitions in 2022 including.

Two Australian referees, Timothy Danaskos and Lachlan Keevers will also take part.

The competition will take place from January 11-28 next year, with games held in both Ba and Suva.

The two finalists will earn qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ in Peru.