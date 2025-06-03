Fiji Kulas asserts dominances in FIFA friendly matches

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas finished off their two-match FIFA international friendly series against Papua New Guinea on a high note last night after thumping the hosts 3–1 in Port Moresby.

The match began with Papua New Guinea drawing first blood through Marie Kaipu, who gave the home side an early lead.

Fiji responded just before halftime, as striker Cema Nasau leveled the score with a powerful low strike past PNG goalkeeper Faith Kasiray.

Fiji came out of the break with renewed energy and dominated the second half.

Nasau struck twice more to complete her hat-trick and seal the result.

The 24-year-old recently signed with Eastern Suburbs FC in New Zealand, now has four goals in two games, a clear testament to her rising influence on the national team.

Both sides now shift their focus to the 2025 OFC Women’s Nations Cup, which will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva next month.

