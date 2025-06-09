Fiji futsal captain to miss New Zealand match

[Photo Credit: OFC]

Fiji Futsal captain Kitione Baleloa will be unavailable for today’s OFC Men’s Futsal Cup match against New Zealand after accumulating two yellow cards.

This means the Fijian team will have to face a challenging opponent without its leader.

Baleloa says that while it is difficult to miss such a highly anticipated game, he has confidence in his teammates.

“I think the game against New Zealand game against New Zealand everybody wants to play against New Zealand but like I’ll be missing the game and I know that the boys they will play their hearts out”

He says that the team will continue to play for their families and supporters, as well as to prove their collective strength.

Meanwhile, Filipe Baravilala acknowledged that New Zealand is an experienced side that has been to the World Cup.

He adds that the team will stick to their coach’s game plan in order to match the strong New Zealand side.

Fiji will play New Zealand tonight at 7pm at Vodafone Arena, Suva.

