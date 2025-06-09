Fiji FA mourns passing of former vice president

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Fiji football community is mourning the loss of one of its respected administrators, former Fiji Football Association Vice President and Lautoka Football Club President, Abdul Kadar, who passed away earlier today at the age of 53.

Kadar, who had been admitted to the Lautoka Hospital for a week following a heart attack, was remembered as a humble leader whose passion for the game left a deep mark on Lautoka football and the national scene.

During his tenure, Kadar guided Lautoka FC to notable success, including the 2018 National League title, cementing the Blues’ place among the country’s football powerhouses.

Fiji FA President Rajesh Patel paid tribute to Kadar’s lifelong service to the sport, describing him as a leader who gave his heart to football.

“Mr. Kadar was a true football leader whose contribution to the growth of Lautoka FC and Fiji Football will always be remembered. He was a humble, kind-hearted gentleman who inspired everyone around him.”

Kadar will be laid to rest this afternoon at Drasa Cemetery in Lautoka.

The Fiji FA, Lautoka Football family, and the wider football fraternity have extended their deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

