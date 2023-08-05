FIFA will continue investing in Fiji says Infantino

The FIFA President, Gianni Infantino at the Fiji Football Association headquaters in Vatuwaqa

The FIFA President, Gianni Infantino and his delegation were traditionally welcomed at the Fiji Football Association headquaters in Vatuwaqa this morning.

This is an historic moment for Fiji FA as this is a first time for a FIFA president to set foot on our shores.

While welcoming the chief guest, Deputy Prime Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says under Infantino’s leadership a lot of positive changes has been noted.

He has assured Infintino that the coalition government will work hand in hand with FIFA and Fiji FA to help grow the sport in the country.

The FIFA President says they will gladly continue investing in Fiji and make football for everyone easy.

Infintino today officially opened the new Fitness Centre in Vatuwaqa, the newly refurbished Futsal Court and launched the ‘Football for Schools Program’.

The event was attended by government officials and diplomat corps.