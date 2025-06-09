FIFA receives 1.5 million World Cup ticket applications in 24 hours

[Source: Reuters]

More than 1.5 million ticket applications from fans in 210 countries have been received by FIFA within 24 hours of the presale draw for the 2026 World Cup being launched, the governing body of world soccer said on Thursday.

The extraordinary global demand for the tournament came primarily from the United States, Mexico and Canada, followed by Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, England, Spain, Portugal and Germany.

The response highlighted the international appeal of the expanded 48-team tournament which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the U.S. and will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities.

